Zacks Investment Research Lowers PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PC Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Sidoti raised PC Connection from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of CNXN opened at $52.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.77. PC Connection has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $54.79.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.41 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $264,965.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,328. 58.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in PC Connection by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in PC Connection by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

