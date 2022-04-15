Zacks Investment Research Lowers Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.46. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $855,335.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,758 shares of company stock worth $5,130,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Power Integrations by 65.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

