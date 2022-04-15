Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Trilogy Metals stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trilogy Metals news, CEO Tony Giardini purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,825,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Trilogy Metals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 93,492 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

