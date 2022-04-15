Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) to Hold

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AFLYY. Citigroup raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.40 ($4.78) to €4.60 ($5.00) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air France-KLM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY remained flat at $$4.41 during midday trading on Friday. 11,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,118. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

