Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESS Inc. designs, builds and deploys iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. ESS Inc., formerly known as ACON S2 Acquisition Corp., is based in WILSONVILLE, Ore. “

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of GWH stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14. ESS Tech has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 18.02, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other ESS Tech news, Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWH. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESS Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESS Tech (GWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.