Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nordic American Tankers operates one of the largest fleets of Suezmax tankers in the world. The fleet consists of 24 Suezmax tankers, including 2 newbuilds. “

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 233,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

