Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000. iShares US Financials ETF comprises 1.9% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned 0.13% of iShares US Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,288,000 after acquiring an additional 257,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,482,000 after purchasing an additional 199,710 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,684,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after buying an additional 119,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 686,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,520,000 after buying an additional 43,401 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.23. 564,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,061. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.26. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $76.87 and a 52-week high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

