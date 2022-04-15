Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Invests $375,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 155,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,257,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

PYPL traded down $2.86 on Friday, hitting $102.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,125,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,962,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.98. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

