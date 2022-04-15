Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Invests $6.75 Million in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 106,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 3.8% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

JEPI stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,310,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,726. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.07.

