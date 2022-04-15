Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 7,194.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $89,000.

NASDAQ:FINX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.58. 143,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,151. Global X FinTech ETF has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $53.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.43.

