Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $198,847,000 after acquiring an additional 503,371 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $108,928,000 after acquiring an additional 225,570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,630,000 after acquiring an additional 634,567 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.68. 18,763,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,738,884. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.13 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $61.09.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

