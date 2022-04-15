Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOC traded up $2.68 on Friday, hitting $467.20. 1,120,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $434.61 and its 200 day moving average is $397.24. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $490.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

