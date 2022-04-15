Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases New Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,129,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVR by 604,866.7% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,195,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVR by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,519,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $84.54 on Friday, reaching $4,335.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,076. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,250.01 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,769.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,128.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.95.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.34 by ($11.25). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $76.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,117.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

