Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 688,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XLG traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.03. 31,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,801. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $302.57 and a 52 week high of $374.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.18.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

