Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Takes $5.34 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,000. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises about 3.0% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,274,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,325,000 after purchasing an additional 63,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,988,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,834 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,061,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 854,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,022,000 after purchasing an additional 36,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,044. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $106.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.51.

