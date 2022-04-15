Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Takes Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 135,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,000. Global X Cybersecurity ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter.

BUG stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 280,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,258. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.90.

