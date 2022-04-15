Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 374.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,325 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,035 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,553,000 after acquiring an additional 69,919 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,406,000 after purchasing an additional 173,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,218,000 after purchasing an additional 71,343 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,387,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,066,000 after purchasing an additional 47,735 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,152. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ZION has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.65.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

