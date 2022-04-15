ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 85,323 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,718,217.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 60,833 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $3,556,905.51.

On Monday, March 28th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 29,278 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,677,336.62.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 209,360 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $12,163,816.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 100 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $5,700.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 273,527 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $15,924,741.94.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.00. 1,688,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average of $60.15. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.36.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.05.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

