-$0.30 EPS Expected for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) will report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.53. Kura Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($2.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000.

KURA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.13. 454,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,018. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $30.37.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

