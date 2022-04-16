$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.41. Endo International reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Endo International in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Endo International stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.65. 2,357,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,590. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

