$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. nVent Electric posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVT. Barclays dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric stock opened at $34.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

