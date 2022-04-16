-$0.66 EPS Expected for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group reported earnings of ($1.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Liberty Braves Group.

BATRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth about $375,000. JNE Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth about $5,337,000. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 100,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

BATRK stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 68,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,974. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

