$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stephens reduced their price objective on USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of USA Truck in the first quarter worth $228,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Truck in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 39,506 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Truck in the fourth quarter worth $445,000. 49.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USAK stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,602. The company has a market cap of $133.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $29.09.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

