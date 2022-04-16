-$0.83 EPS Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.64). Cimpress posted earnings of ($1.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.36 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of CMPR traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.46. 44,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,656. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.49. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $122.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 36.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 144.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

