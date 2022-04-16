$1.48 EPS Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) will announce $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. Philip Morris International posted earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,370,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,313. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.98. The company has a market cap of $157.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 562.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 395.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

