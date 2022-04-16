$1.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Stryker posted earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year earnings of $9.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.61 to $11.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stryker.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYK opened at $261.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.12. Stryker has a 12 month low of $236.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.