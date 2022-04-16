$102.19 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) will post sales of $102.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.92 million and the lowest is $99.95 million. Denny’s posted sales of $80.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $433.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $426.50 million to $448.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $447.89 million, with estimates ranging from $439.76 million to $468.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.88 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 436,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,853. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $819.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15.

Denny’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.