$11.16 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) to post $11.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.21 billion and the lowest is $11.11 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $7.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $44.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.95 billion to $44.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $47.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.19 billion to $47.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AZN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.05. 3,945,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,528,030. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.07.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

