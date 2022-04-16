$115.45 Million in Sales Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) to report $115.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.70 million and the lowest is $114.25 million. Lovesac posted sales of $82.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year sales of $652.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $647.32 million to $658.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $766.29 million, with estimates ranging from $755.30 million to $777.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.49. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOVE. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.25.

LOVE stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.12. The stock had a trading volume of 242,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,574. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $712.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $95.51.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $346,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

