$13.85 Million in Sales Expected for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) will post $13.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Latch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.80 million and the highest is $13.90 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full year sales of $87.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $88.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $153.65 million, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $155.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson began coverage on Latch in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital downgraded Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Latch in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTCH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Latch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Latch by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Latch by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Latch in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTCH stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. 1,593,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,863. Latch has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

