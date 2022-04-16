$162.88 Million in Sales Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $162.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.50 million to $164.70 million. Switch posted sales of $130.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $670.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $667.80 million to $674.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $744.69 million, with estimates ranging from $728.10 million to $758.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on SWCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.91.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,542 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Switch by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 392,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWCH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.81. 1,610,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.20 and a beta of 0.74. Switch has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 420.00%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

