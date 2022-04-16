194,598 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 194,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of StoneCo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 7,213.8% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

STNE opened at $10.19 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STNE. Citigroup raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

