1irstcoin (FST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $663,200.27 and $4,396.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000574 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000053 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000410 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,686,963 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.