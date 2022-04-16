$2.72 Billion in Sales Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.99 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $12.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $13.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.29 billion to $13.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $41.60. 3,239,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

