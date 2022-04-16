$2.85 Million in Sales Expected for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.39 million and the highest is $3.30 million. Acutus Medical posted sales of $3.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year sales of $16.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.70 million to $17.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.08 million, with estimates ranging from $23.20 million to $24.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acutus Medical.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 681.71% and a negative return on equity of 116.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFIB. Zacks Investment Research cut Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BTIG Research cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 600,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,257. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.66. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Acutus Medical by 11,661.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Acutus Medical by 261.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 996,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Acutus Medical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Acutus Medical by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,255,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 320,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 11.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 133,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical (Get Rating)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acutus Medical (AFIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.