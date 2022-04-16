$21.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) will report $21.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.09 billion and the highest is $21.32 billion. Energy Transfer reported sales of $17.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $84.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.40 billion to $84.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $83.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.58 billion to $87.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,532,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,840,504. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

