$21.84 Million in Sales Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) will post sales of $21.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.30 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $18.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $143.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.95 million to $144.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $188.16 million, with estimates ranging from $185.22 million to $191.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $8,510,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,024,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,738 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $1,220,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3,518.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 576,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 560,873 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,082,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 513,829 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NAT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,423,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.21. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -5.48%.

About Nordic American Tankers (Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

