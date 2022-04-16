2,304 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Acquired by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,304 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $2,680,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 237.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $730,000.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.57.

SAP stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.89. 914,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,459. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $103.89 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.01.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

About SAP (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.