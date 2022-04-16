2,640 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Bought by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,027 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,538,000 after buying an additional 1,951,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,903,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $474,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,166 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.76.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.45. 3,085,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day moving average is $108.44. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.