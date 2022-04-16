3,020 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Roblox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,430 shares of company stock worth $1,798,689.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average is $76.46.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Roblox from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

