$326.82 Million in Sales Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $326.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $307.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $345.94 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $234.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $452.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRBK. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 8.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 53,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRBK stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.05. 444,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 7.95. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $32.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

