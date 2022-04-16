$343.95 Million in Sales Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) will post sales of $343.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $348.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $339.50 million. Ingevity reported sales of $320.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Shares of Ingevity stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.35. 178,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,164. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day moving average is $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.70. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,842,000 after purchasing an additional 84,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ingevity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Ingevity by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 847,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,768,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ingevity by 1,315.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,395,000 after purchasing an additional 756,903 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ingevity by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

