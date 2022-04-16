$366.15 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) will post $366.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $363.00 million and the highest is $369.30 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $513.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE FBC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.66. 269,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.41%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,211,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,012,000 after acquiring an additional 658,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,638,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 994,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 547,632 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,364,000 after acquiring an additional 507,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 529,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,896,000 after acquiring an additional 395,556 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

