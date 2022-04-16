377 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Bought by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.40.

Shares of IDXX traded down $11.83 on Friday, hitting $496.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $523.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $574.05. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $460.36 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

