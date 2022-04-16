$4.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $4.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.98. AON posted earnings of $4.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $13.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.99 to $13.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.16 to $15.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.67.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. City State Bank bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in AON by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AON opened at $328.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.86. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 0.91. AON has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $336.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

AON announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

