$5.12 Million in Sales Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.50 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $6.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $30.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $65.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $90.91 million, with estimates ranging from $23.69 million to $188.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The company had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 23,148 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $985,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Santo J. Costa sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $373,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,196 shares of company stock worth $5,852,041. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,545 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after acquiring an additional 585,782 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,641,000 after acquiring an additional 53,725 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,604,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,727,000 after acquiring an additional 214,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter.

CYTK stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $39.56. 441,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,685. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.