AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.31. 11,074,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,532,483. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.20. The company has a market cap of $286.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

