adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target Lowered to €348.00 at UBS Group

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from €359.00 ($390.22) to €348.00 ($378.26) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($369.57) to €315.00 ($342.39) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of adidas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of adidas from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of adidas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.50.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $108.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. adidas has a 1-year low of $93.86 and a 1-year high of $199.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in adidas by 78.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of adidas by 11.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of adidas by 30.5% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile (Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.