adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target Lowered to €348.00 at UBS Group

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from €359.00 ($390.22) to €348.00 ($378.26) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($369.57) to €315.00 ($342.39) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of adidas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of adidas from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of adidas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $108.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. adidas has a 1-year low of $93.86 and a 1-year high of $199.44.
adidas Company Profile (Get Rating)
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
