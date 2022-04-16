Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE traded down $11.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $420.44. 2,587,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,062. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $198.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.24.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

