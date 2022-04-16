ADT (NYSE:ADT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the security and automation business’ stock.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Get ADT alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.45.

ADT opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 2.09. ADT has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). ADT had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -34.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ADT by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,685,640 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $165,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ADT by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $34,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter worth $9,487,000. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter worth $8,198,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,754 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 620,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADT (ADT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.